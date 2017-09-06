McGrew man arrested on meth distribution charge

A 55-year-old man has been arrested after authorities found more than an ounce of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Gregory Reichert, formerly of McGrew, was arrested Friday morning in the Menard’s parking lot after a Nebraska State Patrol investigator was serving a misdemeanor arrest warrant for failing to appear for speeding.

While inventorying his vehicle, they found an ounce of methamphetamine, scales, and drug paraphernalia.

Reichert was subsequently arrested on the charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver and Possession of Marijuana (Less than one ounce.)

Reichert bonded out on Tuesday, and online court records do not indicate when he will be required to appear for his arraignment on these new charges.