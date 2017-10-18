class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266609 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

McGrew man federally indicted on meth distribution charge

BY Ryan Murphy | October 18, 2017
A 55-year-old McGrew man has been federally indicted after authorities found more than an ounce of methamphetamine in his vehicle last month.

Greg Reichert was arrested September 1st  in the Menard’s parking lot after a Nebraska State Patrol investigator was serving a misdemeanor arrest warrant for failing to appear for speeding.

While inventorying his vehicle, they found an ounce of methamphetamine, scales, and drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska indicted Reichert on a charge of: Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

The charge carries up to a 40 year prison sentence.

 

