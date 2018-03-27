class="post-template-default single single-post postid-299954 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Mead to sign Wyoming education funding bill

BY Kevin Mooney | March 27, 2018
Gov. Matt Mead says he expects to sign a K-12 education
funding bill into law this week.

The measure is the only outstanding piece of legislation from the Wyoming Legislature’s 2018 budget session that ended March 15. But Monday, Mead told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board that he plans to sign the bill.

Education funding was the biggest sticking point in the legislative session because of recent declines in state revenues. The Senate and House struggled with how much to spend on schools now and how to fund them going forward.

The Republican governor says he understands the opposition to new state taxes  but he was somewhat disappointed tax proposals didn’t get a more complete hearing in the Legislature.

