Medicaid Expansion ballot initiative has good chance of being on November ballot

A ballot initiative effort that would expand the number of people receiving Medicaid in Nebraska submitted over 133,000 signatures to Secretary of State John Gale Thursday.

Insure the Good Life Campaign Director Meg Mandy feels good about getting the work they have done to get the measure before voters because only 85,000 signatures are needed to qualify.

Mandy says the measure would insure 90,000 people, many of them working, who fall in a coverage gap when their company does not provide insurance and they make too much to qualify for Medicaid.

Mandy says expanding Medicaid would sustain 10,000 new jobs, reduce medical bankruptcies, and bring $1.1 billion of Nebraskans’ tax dollars back from Washington, DC.

County clerks have 40 days to certify the signatures with an optional 10 day extension for counties that may need extra time.