Medicaid expansion opponents appeal dismissal of lawsuit

Opponents of a proposal to expand Medicaid in Nebraska are appealing a judge’s dismissal of their lawsuit to keep the issue off the

November ballot.

State Sen. Lydia Brasch and former state Sen. Mark Christensen filed notice Wednesday that they plan to challenge the Lancaster County district judge’s ruling.Judge Darla Ideus rejected their arguments that the petition drive to place the issue before voters violated Nebraska law and the state constitution.

Supporters say the measure would extend health care coverage to an estimated 90,000 low-income residents who don’t qualify for traditional Medicaid or federal tax subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Secretary of State John Gale has said petition organizers gathered more than enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot.