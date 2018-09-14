Medical donation funds set up for Leyton football player

In the wake of freak accident that resulted in the partial amputation of a Leyton football player’s leg, community members have stepped up to help create a donation fund to help cover medical expenses.

Drew Haley is recovering after his surgery that required partial amputation due to a severely damaged leg artery. Family members say the community support has been overwhelming, and now they are pitching in to help cover the Haley families mounting medical bills.

A friend close to the Haley family has set up several ways for people wishing to help out and becoming part of the “Drew Crew.” People wishing to help out can either drop off or mail in donations to the Points West Community Banks in Dalton and Sidney into the account titled “Drew Crew,” or by making an online Friends and Family donation at paypal.me/drewcrew33

Kelly Reimiers- who is coordinating these donations- says that 100% of all monies received will go to the Haley family to cover medical expenses.