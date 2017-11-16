Medical issue suspected in motor vehicle death near Mitchell

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office believes a medical issue resulted in the death this morning of an 82 year old rural Mitchell man who was driving his vehicle on Experiment Farm Road near Mitchell.

Chief Deputy Troy Brown says the victim had turned off Highway 26 and completed the U in the road when his vehicle hit a guard rail. The man was taken to Regional West by emergency response crews but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of family. The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m.