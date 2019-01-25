class="post-template-default single single-post postid-361695 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Medical marijuana legalization debate begins in Nebraska Legislature

BY Associated Press | January 25, 2019
A bill to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska is
drawing passionate support from people who want the drug to treat chronic conditions, but opposition from top state officials, law enforcement and former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne.

Both sides made their case Friday to lawmakers and the public.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, says the bill would help people who are suffering from debilitating seizures, nausea from cancer treatments and other chronic ailments.

Wishart has promised to launch a statewide ballot campaign if lawmakers don’t pass a legalization measure.

Gov. Pete Ricketts opposes the measure, arguing that legalization for medical purposes could open the door to recreational use. Osborne, a former Republican congressman, says he believes marijuana is addictive and dangerous.

