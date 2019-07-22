class="post-template-default single single-post postid-397060 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Medical marijuana petition drive running strong in Nebraska

BY Associated Press | July 22, 2019
Organizers of a petition drive to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska say they’re hitting their early signature goals with help
from an all-volunteer network, but opponents are mobilizing to fight the measure if it appears on the 2020 ballot.

Volunteers with Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws have already gathered more than 15,000 signatures in their quest to place the issue before voters in the 2020 general election, and campaign organizers haven’t even started using paid signature collectors, who are generally needed to ensure a successful
petition drive.

Opponents have already formed a group, Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska, and have started airing statewide radio ads.

