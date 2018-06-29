Medicare recipients urged to be alert for new cards

Local residents who are eligible for Medicare should be alert for new Medicare cards that will be arriving soon in their mail if they haven’t already.

Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program Coordinator Caryn Long says the cards will not have a social security number, a signature line or a gender identification in an effort to reduce fraud. Instead of the social security number, a Medicare identifier comprising of a series of letters and numbers will be on the card.

Long says physicians are ready to use the new cards to process health payments. Long says Medicare recipients should be careful to spot the cards and not throw them away when they arrived in the mail. If you don’t receive one by the end of July call social security and ask why you don’t have a new card.