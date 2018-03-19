Mega million jackpot grows to record level

Lincoln, NE – March 19, 2018 – Three months without a jackpot winner has grown the Mega Millions jackpot to a record level. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly.

The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $40 million and continues to grow by at least $5 million each drawing until it is won. There have been 20 consecutive drawings since January 9 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, March 20 drawing to $377 million or $225.7 million with the cash option selected. This is the ninth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot on record occurred in March 2012 when three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland split a $656 million jackpot.