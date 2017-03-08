Meininger: Kimball County residents should not fear new emergency response contract

Some Kimball County residents may be skeptical but the manager of Regional West Medical Center’s Emergency Management Services says a new emergency response contract with Kimball County and Kimball Health Services will be a positive for Kimball County residents.

Randy Meininger says the availability of additional responders, some of which will be former Kimball Ambulance paramedics, is the key component of the new partnership. Meininger saysthe partnership will also provide more specialized equipment and training that will be benefit the community.

Meininger says the hospital is already managing emergency management services for Chadron, Gordon, Ogallala, Oshkosh and Sidney and Kimball County will simply be combined into that system. Under the agreement the county will provide vehicles and a storage facility but will not have any liability regarding the service in the future.