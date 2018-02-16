class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291423 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Meininger to focus on family as he decides not to run for re-election

BY Kevin Mooney | February 16, 2018
Scottsbluff Mayor Randy Meininger has decided 12 years in his current position is enough, and is not running for re-election.

Meininger says he needs to concentrate on family health issues and his faith as he moves forward, but thanked the entire community for their support.

Meininger says he is most pleased with the partnerships he has developed during his time on the council. He says the city has quieted the train horns, completed a number of street projects, and worked on pathway and other projects.

He says the city is also in a much more favorable financial position with $3 million, which represents three months of expenses, in reserve.

