Memorial Day observances draw support, reflection by area residents

Organizers are gearing up for Memorial Day services across the region this coming holiday weekend.

Memorial programs take place both Sunday and Monday, with volunteers needed to place flags on deceased veteran’s graves Saturday morning.

Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer John Brehm says public support of veterans, whether living or those who have passed, remains strong in our area. “We’re still getting a pretty crowd to come out, younger or older,” says Brehm. “If the weather is nice, it’s really fantastic, but we have some good participation.”

Volunteers willing to place US flags are asked to meet at Fairview Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, and/or Sunset Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will also be needed to pickup flags, and those that can help are asked to be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery

on Tuesday, May 28 at 9:00 a.m. and immediately

following that the volunteers will go to Fairview Cemetery.

Programs in Scotts Bluff County are as follows:

Sunday, May 26, 2019 –

Creighton Valley Cemetery – – – – 2:30 pm

Monday, May 27, 2019 –

Fairview Cemetery, Scottsbluff – – – – 9:00 am

Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Scottsbluff – – 11:00 am

Western NE State Veterans Home, Scottsbluff – 1:30 pm

Westlawn Cemetery, Gering – – – – 10:00 am

Mitchell Valley Cemetery, Mitchell – – – 10:00 am

North Platte River Bridge, Mitchell – – – 10:30 am

North Mitchell Cemetery, Mitchell – – – 11:00 am

Eastlawn Cemetery, Minatare – – – – 11:00 am

The day will start off with a coffee held at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home at 8:00 a.m., and Pastor Jeff Jay, Chaplain (MAJ) Retired, will be the featured speaker at the observances at Fairview, Sunset Memorial and the Veteran’s Home.