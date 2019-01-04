Midday fire in Sidney displaces a family of five

Fire officials say a house fire in Sidney that displaced a family of five Friday morning was clearly accidental.

Sidney Fire Chief LaVerne Bown says 15 firefighters with 2 engines and an air truck were called to 1121 22nd Avenue shortly after 11:15 a.m. this morning to find flames burning out of the windows of the home.

Bown tells KNEB News firefighters were able to control the blaze in about 20 minutes, but not before the fire caused enough damage to make the structure uninhabitable.

Fortunately, all five members of the family were not at home at the time of the blaze. Bown says the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which started in the kitchen area.

Firefighter Ministry responded to the scene, and through the organization’s Facebook page Carissa Smith says they have been able to meet the family’s immediate needs.