Midwest named best historic theater in Nebaska

The Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff has been a staple in the community for more than 70 years, and this week it was named the best historic theater in the state.

Bestthingsne.com gave the Midwest the #1 ranking, stating that,

“A visit will transport you back in time and because of its history, the Midwest Theater was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.”

The Midwest Theater plays host to numerous performing arts events throughout the year- just last week Heart by Heart rocked the stage for the annual Valentine’s Day show.

Additionally, nearly every Friday, Saturday and Sunday the Midwest shows a featured movie. This weekend, they’ll be showing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including a Saturday evening Beer and Pizza night for patrons aged 21 and up.