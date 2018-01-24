Midwest presents next in Science on Screen series

The Midwest Theater will present another in its Science on Screen ® with “Flying Farmhands: The Future of Drone Technology in Agriculture,” on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.

In the past few years drones have become more than just hobby crafts, today they are working to broaden the technology of agriculture.

“Drones are like the internet, they are just beginning to expand in some really great ways,” said Wayne Woldt, director of the Nebraska Unmanned Aircraft Innovation, Research and Education laboratory at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “With great advances, though comes responsibility.”

He agrees they can be used in unfortunate ways, but also in beneficial ways.

Woldt is working on several projects with drones, he will discuss including pivots, bio-security and conservation.

Following the talk will be a panel discussion with Dr. Woldt, Don Masten of AirScout and Tracy O’Neal of Western Nebraska Community College, and examples of some types of drones used in agricultural research will be on display in the Midwest Theater lobby prior to the event.

A screening of the film “Rotor DR1,” will be shown. The film follows the story of 16-year- old Kitch, who is living alone in a post-pandemic world where automated drones once meant to deliver vaccines are instead harvested for their energy sources. Kitch finds an unusual drone that sets him on a journey to search for his father.

The event is free, but freewill donations are encouraged to support the Scottsbluff-Gering Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee scholarship fund.

For more information, visit the Midwest Theater website www.midwesttheater.com or call 308-632- 4311.