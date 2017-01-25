Midwest Theater annual meeting and community forum rescheduled to Feb. 1st

Due to weather and travel difficulties, the Midwest Theater community forum and annual meeting originally scheduled for today, Wed., Jan. 25, has been rescheduled to Feb. 1, 2017.

Both meetings will take place at the Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway in Scottsbluff. The community forum, which all theater members, patrons and community members are invited to attend, will run from 12:30 to 4 p.m. All members and interested citizens are invited to attend the Friends of the Midwest Theater annual meeting at 5:30 p.m., which follows the community forum.

To ensure enough refreshments, anyone who plans to attend the forum on Feb. 1 is encouraged to RSVP to the theater at 308-632-4311 or Billy@Nebraskarts.com.

Anyone who is unable to attend the community forum is encouraged to complete the Midwest Theater’s online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CMLCP6C.

The results of this survey and community forum will direct the Midwest Theater’s strategic plan.