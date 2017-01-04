Midwest Theater bringing comedy show for Valentine’s Day weekend

The Historic Midwest Theater announces its Valentine’s Day Show will feature the legendary Chicago sketch and improv group “The Second City” with their performance of We’re All in This Room Together on Saturday, February 11th.

The show will be full of the live and in-your-face entertainment, and features improvised comedy, audience interaction, and of-the-moment sketches and songs from The Second City. Famous alumni from this group include Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more.

Midwest Executive Director Billy Estes says the ensemble never performs the same show twice, and invites people to join them in the “Room” where it happens during this special Valentine’s engagement with your loved one.

Tickets for The Second City are $25 for members & $30 for non-members. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 5th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at The Midwest Theater in person, by phone 308-632-4311 or online at www.MidwestTheater.com



For more information, please call The Midwest Theater 308-632-4311 or visit MidwestTheater.com

Various Show, Eat & Stay Packages are offered along with this show.

“In This Room Together” – $250.00

Dinner at the Hampton Inn

2 tickets to the show

Champagne & chocolates to enjoy during the concert

A suite at the Hampton Inn, Scottsbluff

Package B – $120.00

Dinner at the Hampton Inn at 6:00pm

2 Tickets to the show

Package C – $160.00

2 Tickets to the show

A suite at the Hampton Inn, Scottsbluff

Package D – $160.00

Dinner at the Emporium

3 course dinner with champagne toast

2 tickets to the show

Package E $90.00

Dinner at Sam & Louie’s at 5:45pm

Salad, Bread-sticks, 2 Pasta Entrees

2 tickets to the show

Per Order Champagne and Chocolates to enjoy during the show for $30.00

Content Advisory: Please note that the Second City is known for nearly 60 years of political and social satire, some of it relating to issues and situations more appropriate for an audience aged 18 and older.