Midwest Theater celebrates National Popcorn day with free popcorn

The historic Midwest Theater is celebrating National Popcorn Day by offering up free bags of one of America’s go-to movie snacks.

Executive Director Billy Estes is inviting the community to celebrate by coming down between 2 to 4 p.m. Friday for a free bag of popcorn. He says today’s popcorn is being made in the theater’s new popcorn popper.

Estes says the Midwest Theater is grateful to its members and supporters who enable the historic theater to be the region’s premiere multi-purpose cultural venue of western Nebraska – with the best movie popcorn!