Midwest Theater hosts 8th annual 2017 REEL Earth Festival

The 8th Annual 2017 REEL EARTH FESTIVAL kicks off on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

The festival festival includes three films on three nights that will make you think about how we view the earth, from an extraordinary tale of seeds, to the water in our oceans, to the silence we are lucky to have in Nebraska. These films all explore how a connection with nature makes us human. This year’s festival includes 2 skype Q&A’s with filmmakers!!!

The films to be shown are “Seed: the Untold Story” to be shown Thursday April 20th; “A Plastic Ocean” to be shown Friday April 21st; and “In Pursuit of Silence” Saturday April 21st. All the showings are at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is a 16 ounce jar of peanut butter or non-perishable item for the Cat/Pup Pack.