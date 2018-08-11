Midwest Theater receives Arts Council grant

The Nebraska Arts Council has awarded a $12,474 grant to Friends of the Midwest Theater to help support the arts programming the Midwest Theater brings to western Nebraska.

NAC Executive Director Suzanne Wise commented on the grant award.

“The Midwest Theater contributes a great deal to advancement of the arts in western Nebraska, “Wise said. “We commend the work being done by organizations such as the Midwest Theater because the arts are important for the quality of life for all Nebraskans.”

The NAC grant is a Basic Support Grant, meaning that the grant can be used to support any of the arts programming the Midwest Theater undertakes, from screenings of independent film to performing arts events. An important part of the Midwest Theater’s mission as a community-supported theater is educational programming. The NAC grant will help to support the arts education programming the Midwest Theater provides to area students free of charge.

For more information about the Midwest Theater’s youth education programming, see the Midwest 2017-2018 education annual report, which is available in the theater lobby or online at https://midwesttheater.com/education/educationreport/