Midwest Theater receives grant for Gina Chavez performance

BY Kevin Mooney | September 27, 2018
The Midwest Theater is among a select group of regional presenters to receive a Mid-America Arts Alliance Regional Touring Program grant.

This award will support an upcoming performance of Gina Chavez at the Midwest Theater on October 11 at 7:30 p.m. Gina Chavez and her group will also perform outreach workshops at local schools and the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, and a student matinee performance at the Midwest Theater.

Space is still available for the 55-minute student matinee performance, which is designed for students in grades 4 through 6. A principal, teacher, or educational coordinator must submit a registration request for their students by calling the theater at 308-632-4311.

