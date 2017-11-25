class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274120 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Midwest Theater to celebrate 100th anniversary of Boys Town

BY Kevin Mooney | November 25, 2017
Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Boys Town this coming Thursday at the Midwest Theater with a showing of the award winning movie about the famous Omaha juvenile rehabilitation facility.

The movie will show at 7:30 p.m. but before the show you will have an opportunity to see the Oscar won by Spencer Tracy in his role as Father Flanagan , who started Boys Town in 1917. Scottsbluff’s Stan Kontogiannis is the Boys Town Midwest Region Major Gifts Fundraising Director. He says between 6 and 7 p.m. you can take pictures with the Oscar and possibly have a chance to even hold it.

After the movie a former resident of Boys Town will explain his experience and how it changed his life. The movie is being shown free of charge but you can make a free will donation that night or online at boystown.org/scottsbluff.

