Midwest Theater’s Performing Arts Season kicks off with “The Hunts”

The Hunts, two sisters and five brothers who comprise an indie-folk band who write and perform their own music, will open the Midwest Theater’s Performing Arts Season Thursday night with a concert at 7:30 p.m.

Jessi Kinstler says the seven siblings have been touring for eleven years and it all started with their parents doing gigs on stage.

Kinstler said.” My twin sister and I stared joining them at their performances, and then as my brothers got older they started joining us one by one over the years. And then it kind of evolved into what it is now…. and so now it is the seven kids up on stage playing original music.”

Kinstler says the parents are now managers for their children and her father drives the tour bus.

Jessi says the children all started by playing the violin and now play multiple instruments during the concert. She says they enjoy the fact they are playing songs written and refined by members of the group, who range in age from 20 to 29.

The Hunts will be in Scottsbluff after performing in Lincoln Wednesday. Tickets are $22 for members and Students, and $26 for non-members. Stop in at the Midwest Theater, call 632-4311, buy at the door or buy online at MidwestTheater.com