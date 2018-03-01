Mike Hayhurst retires after 17 years coaching Seacats

The Scottsbluff/Gering Seacats Head Swimming Coach Mike Hayhurst will be retiring from coaching at the end of the 2017-18 school year. Hayhurst has coached for 41 years with 17 of those serving as head coach for both the boys and girls Seacats swimming and diving teams.

Coach Hayhurst has led the boys team to a 73-7, and the girls team to a 68-2 dual meet record. Coach Hayhurst’s boys teams have won nine GNAC Conference titles and the girls teams have captured ten GNAC conference titles since 2001.

The boys team finished last season with a 12th place finish at the Nebraska State High School meet, and the girls team finished 21st In 2004, Coach Hayhurst helped lead the Seacats to its first ever State Individual Champion, with the first women’s individual title in school history occurring during the 2010-2011 season.

Under Coach Hayhurst, 39 swimmers and divers have been selected as Academic All-American, and the Seacats have been National Team Academic Award winners every year from 2003-2012, 2014-2017 for the women’s teams and in 2004, 2006-2012 for the men’s team. In 2010 the Western Conference athletic directors selected Coach Hayhurst as the Coach of the Year for all sports.

With 32 swimmers (four of whom are from Gering), swimming remains a vital activity within the SHS and GHS athletic programs. The team is the only combined Scottsbluff-Gering team.