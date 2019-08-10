Migratory game bird hunters must register for HIP

Hunters of migratory game birds are reminded of their requirement to register for the Harvest Information Program (HIP).

Register for the free program at OutdoorNebraska.gov/HIP.

HIP registration is required of residents age 16 and older and all nonresidents who plan to hunt migratory game birds in Nebraska between Aug. 1, 2019 and July 31, 2020. These birds are doves, ducks, geese, snipe, rail, coots and woodcock. Among those who must register in Nebraska are hunters registered in another state and holders of lifetime, 64-and-over veteran, and 69-and-over senior permits. Only residents under age 16 are exempt.

HIP, which is required by federal regulation of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, helps wildlife managers estimate the number of migratory game birds harvested each year. Those estimates help justify hunting seasons but also aid biologists in setting limits and seasons.

Hunters who have no internet access can register by calling toll-free at 877-634-8687. A HIP number, which must be carried while hunting, will be assigned to each registrant.

Hunting permits may be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.