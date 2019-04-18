Mike and Kathy Miles named First State Bank Community Champions

Pickleball… a sport that had little to no relevance here in the Valley until just a few years ago.

But once Mike and Kathy Miles moved here from Colorado, they brought the sport that they loved to the Carpenter Center. Over the past few years, the number of active participants has grown from a small handful, to more than 100.

Their can-do attitude, as well as bringing a new way to stay fit and active, to the region was the reason for their nomination.

Watch the full segment now, and if you’d like to nominate someone who has made a positive impact on our community, you can find nomination forms online through First State Bank’s website.