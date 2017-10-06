Mike Klein convicted on four sexual assault charges

Former Scottsbluff High School girls golf coach Mike Klein has been convicted of multiple counts of first degree sexual assault of a minor.

There will be no trial for the 62-year-old, after he entered pleas of no contest Friday afternoon to the four Class II felonies in a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.

The Mitchell man had faced 20 charges, including 15 felonies, in the initial complaint filed in January. Klein could receive up to fifty years in prison on each count when he is sentenced on November 17th by Judge Leo Dobrovolny.

The charges were filed following a lengthy four month investigation by Scottsbluff Police. The investigation began after one of the victims came forward due to the risk to other victims. The second victim was identified in the course of the investigation.