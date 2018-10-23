Miller joins KNEB as News Director

KNEB announced today that is has added a familiar local face, Scottsbluff native Scott Miller, as News Director.

“We are very excited to have Scott on our team,” KNEB Operations Director Bill Boyer said. “Scott brings a wealth of knowledge to the position, not only in radio, but our expanding video and television platforms as well.”

Miller graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he majored in Broadcast Journalism with minors in Political Science and English.

Miller has experience in both radio and television, including time in Lincoln and Fresno, California, before returning to Scottsbluff in 2006. He had been News Director at NBC Nebraska-Scottsbluff since 2015.

“I’m very pleased to be joining such an esteemed organization as KNEB and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association,” Miller said.

Miller, who began his employment Monday, will serve as News Director alongside Kevin Mooney until his retirement on November 15th.

“Kevin would have started at this station right round the time I graduated from Scottsbluff High School, and to follow in his footsteps is an honor,” Miller added. “I like to say that no one could be a replacement for Kevin, so I will be his successor, with a goal of building on the trust and quality news-gathering that has been the hallmark of Kevin’s career.”