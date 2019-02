Platte Valley Companies has honored the first student from Minatare Elementary with Star Student of the Week honors.

1st Grader Janet Lore was called front and center in front of the student body this week, and was all smiles to learn that she had been nominated and selected.

Watch her full segment below… and if you know of a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week, you can find nomination forms here.