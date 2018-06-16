Minatare Action Committee to host Tabor days celebration next weekend

The annual Tabor Days celebration in Minatare kicks off Saturday, June 23rd early in the morning and runs until midnight with fun, games, and activities for all ages.

The celebration kicks off with a 5k Color Fun Walk and Run at 7 a.m. that starts at Kelso Park. $20 registration includes a T-Shit and prizes awarded for each division 16 and older and 15 and younger.

The vendor fair in Kelso Park with a huge variety of booths runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Candy and goodies can be thrown during the parade on Main Street that begins at 10 a.m.

There are sporting events like a double elimination Mud Volleyball tournament on Main Street for 6-8 players. It is $100 per team to register. Legends baseball is hosting a Home Run contest and there is a horseshoe tournament starting at 1 p.m. with a $10 registration per person.

Kids games run from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and then at night a Beer Garden will start at 7 p.m. followed by a Street dance from 8 p.m. to midnight with Sugarfoot providing the entertainment.