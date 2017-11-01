class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269253 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Minatare Cheerleaders raise money for the Festival of Hope

BY Ryan Murphy | November 1, 2017
From left to right; Lidia Sanchez, Jackie Sanchez, Alexandria Garcia, Maddie Ross, Dr Vince Bjorling, Raschelle Magdaleno, Julissa Chairez, Jackie Martinez. (Courtesy Darla Grumbles)

The Minatare Cheerleaders stepped up in a big way to help a local non-profit.

Coach Darla Grumbles says the team recently held a silent auction fundraiser to raise money for the Festival of Hope in honor of Minatare resident Mary Suhr.

On Tuesday, cheerleaders Lidia Sanchez, Jackie Sanchez, Alexandria Garcia, Maddie Ross, Raschelle Magdaleno, Julissa Chairez and Jackie Martinez headed on over to Regional West to present the proceeds.

The young women presented $488 to Dr. Vincent Bjorling of the Festival of Hope, which will be used to help families with the non-medical related expenses as they relate to their cancer treatment.

