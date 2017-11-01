Minatare Cheerleaders raise money for the Festival of Hope

The Minatare Cheerleaders stepped up in a big way to help a local non-profit.
Coach Darla Grumbles says the team recently held a silent auction fundraiser to raise money for the Festival of Hope in honor of Minatare resident Mary Suhr.
On Tuesday, cheerleaders Lidia Sanchez, Jackie Sanchez, Alexandria Garcia, Maddie Ross, Raschelle Magdaleno, Julissa Chairez and Jackie Martinez headed on over to Regional West to present the proceeds.
The young women presented $488 to Dr. Vincent Bjorling of the Festival of Hope, which will be used to help families with the non-medical related expenses as they relate to their cancer treatment.