Minatare girl located by U.S. Marshals in Lincoln area

BY Ryan Murphy | November 13, 2017
Courtesy Photo

A 14-year-old Minatare girl who ran away from home on September 27th has been located.

Minatare Police Chief Brian McFarland says Lydiana Gomez has been located with the assistance of U.S. Marshals, the Nebraska State Patrol, DHHS, and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

McFarland says Gomez packed a bag and left home in late September, and her family has been looking for her ever since. The Chief says her grandfather is en route to Lincoln to bring her back to western Nebraska as of Monday morning.

 

