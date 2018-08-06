class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327462 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Minatare man arrested twice in one day; facing charges of DUI, Strangulation, Terroristic Threats and Assault

BY Ryan Murphy | August 6, 2018
SBCDC Booking Photo

A Minatare man is facing several serious charges stemming from two incidents on Sunday.

Court documents say 33-year-old Alfonso Moreno Jr. was arrested around 5:30 a.m. after wrecking his vehicle near railroad tracks between Scottsbluff and Minatare. Authorities said Moreno had blood shot eyes and failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to jail for Driving Under the Influence.

Seven hours later, Minatare Police Officers responded to a home in response for an assault. Moreno reportedly dragged a woman by the hair and was angry about being arrested for DUI. He also reportedly grabbed the victim by the throat and threatened to kill her.

Moreno was subsequently arrested on additional charges of Strangulation, Terroristic Threats and Domestic Assault.

He will make his first court appearances on the charges Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.

