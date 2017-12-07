class="post-template-default single single-post postid-276813 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Minatare man gets prison on meth distribution conviction

BY Ryan Murphy | December 7, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Minatare man gets prison on meth distribution conviction
Courtesy SBCDC

A 28-year-old Minatare man has been sentenced to spend the next 24 to 36 months in prison after getting caught selling methamphetamine to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force.

Chad Valladares received his sentence Wednesday morning from Scotts Bluff County District Judge Leo Dobrovolny. Court documents say on March 27th, Valladares sold .67 grams of meth during a controlled buy.

He pleaded no contest to the Class II Felony charge of ‘Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Substance’ in October.

Valladares was given credit for 134 days already served in jail.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments