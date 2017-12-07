Minatare man gets prison on meth distribution conviction

A 28-year-old Minatare man has been sentenced to spend the next 24 to 36 months in prison after getting caught selling methamphetamine to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force.

Chad Valladares received his sentence Wednesday morning from Scotts Bluff County District Judge Leo Dobrovolny. Court documents say on March 27th, Valladares sold .67 grams of meth during a controlled buy.

He pleaded no contest to the Class II Felony charge of ‘Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Substance’ in October.

Valladares was given credit for 134 days already served in jail.