Minatare man paroled on local murder arrested on drug counts

A Minatare man recently paroled after serving time for second degree murder in a local drug related homicide in 1993 has been arrested on several drug counts by Scottsbluff Police

45 year old Travis Buechler was taken into custody Wednesday evening for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine after a search of his pickup parked at a Scottsbluff convenience store. Court documents say the search led to the discovery of a digital scale and baggies with substances that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. The officer had observed a suspicious meeting Buechler had with another man who pulled his vehicle into the parking lot, leading to the vehicle search.

Buechler was paroled in February of last year after being sentenced to 10-40 years in prison for the drug-related 1993 murder of Efrain Hernandez, a ranch hand whose skeletal remains were found in a little used corral on an abandoned Sioux County farmstead in 1994. While in jail in 1995 on an unrelated count, Buechler confessed he shot Hernandez multiple times after Hernandez upset him following a big drug delivery.