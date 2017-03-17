class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222817 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Minatare man paroled on local murder arrested on drug counts

BY Kevin Mooney | March 17, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Minatare man paroled on local murder arrested on drug counts
Booking photo courtesy of Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

A Minatare man recently paroled after serving time for second degree murder in a local drug related homicide in 1993 has been arrested on several drug counts by Scottsbluff Police

45 year old Travis Buechler was taken into custody Wednesday evening for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine after a search of his pickup parked at a Scottsbluff convenience store. Court documents say the search led to the discovery of a digital scale and baggies with substances that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. The officer had observed a suspicious meeting Buechler had with another man who pulled his vehicle into the parking lot, leading to the vehicle search.

Buechler was paroled in February of last year after being sentenced to 10-40 years in prison for the drug-related 1993 murder of Efrain Hernandez, a ranch hand whose skeletal remains were found in a little used corral  on an abandoned Sioux County farmstead in 1994. While in jail in 1995 on an unrelated count, Buechler confessed he shot Hernandez multiple times after Hernandez upset him following a big drug delivery.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments