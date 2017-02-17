class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216344 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | February 17, 2017
Minatare man sentenced to prison for April controlled buy
Photo courtesy of Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

A Minatare man has been sentenced to 2-5 years in prison for selling methamphetamine during two controlled buys in April organized by the Wing Drug Task Force

49 year old Harlan Olsen was sentenced for this week for Distribution of a dangerous drug.

As part of their investigation, officers served a search warrant in August on Olsen’s home at 404 1st Avenue in Minatare, where they found methamphetamine wrapped in baggies for distribution and two loaded handguns. Olsen was facing charges regarding the search but Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks says charges were dropped when a key witness in the case died in a car crash.

