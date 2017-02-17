Minatare man sentenced to prison for April controlled buy

A Minatare man has been sentenced to 2-5 years in prison for selling methamphetamine during two controlled buys in April organized by the Wing Drug Task Force

49 year old Harlan Olsen was sentenced for this week for Distribution of a dangerous drug.

As part of their investigation, officers served a search warrant in August on Olsen’s home at 404 1st Avenue in Minatare, where they found methamphetamine wrapped in baggies for distribution and two loaded handguns. Olsen was facing charges regarding the search but Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks says charges were dropped when a key witness in the case died in a car crash.