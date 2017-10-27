Minatare man sentenced to prison on meth distribution charge

A 46-year-old Minatare man will be spending the next 10 to 20 years in prison after getting convicted of possessing more than 65 grams of methamphetamine.

Travis Buechler was sentenced this afternoon on convictions on charges of: Possession of Methamphetamine (28-139 grams) and No Drug Tax Stamps,

District Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Buechler to 10 to 20 years on the first count, and 2 years on the second count. Those sentences will run concurrently.

Buechler was arrested in March after a search of his pickup parked at a Scottsbluff convenience store led to the discovery of a digital scale and baggies with substances that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. Court documents says Police observed a suspicious meeting Buechler had with another man who pulled his vehicle into the parking lot, leading to the vehicle search.

Buechler was sentenced to 10-40 years in prison for the drug-related 1993 murder of Efrain Hernandez, a ranch hand whose skeletal remains were found in a little used corral on an abandoned Sioux County farmstead in 1994. While in jail in 1995 on an unrelated count, Buechler confessed he shot Hernandez multiple times after Hernandez upset him following a big drug delivery.