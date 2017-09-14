Minatare man who served time for murder convicted of felony drug charge

A Minatare man who served time for second degree murder in a local drug related homicide in 1993 has been convicted of a felony drug count.

45 year old Travis Buechler was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and failure to affix a drug tax stamp after a one day jury trial Tuesday. Buechler was arrested after a search of his pickup parked at a Scottsbluff convenience store led to the discovery of a digital scale and baggies with substances that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. Court documents says Police observed a suspicious meeting Buechler had with another man who pulled his vehicle into the parking lot, leading to the vehicle search.

Buechler was sentenced to 10-40 years in prison for the drug-related 1993 murder of Efrain Hernandez, a ranch hand whose skeletal remains were found in a little used corral on an abandoned Sioux County farmstead in 1994. While in jail in 1995 on an unrelated count, Buechler confessed he shot Hernandez multiple times after Hernandez upset him following a big drug delivery.

The Class 1C felony carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of up to fifty years confinement. Sentencing by Judge Leo Dobrovolny is scheduled for October 27th at 1 p.m.