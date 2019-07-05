Minatare restaurant owner assaulted, police seek information

Minatare Police are investigating an early morning assault July 4 that left the owner of a local restaurant injured.

Dennis Wecker tells KNEB News he had just closed the Broken Spoke Bar and Grill when he was assaulted by one or more persons around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Wecker says he was blind-sided by someone at the south corner of the building by the soda machine, hit the ground on his shoulder, and suffered an unknown number of blows while on the ground.

Investigators say they were not able to obtain a description of those involved, and while they are seeking any available video surveillance, they are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects.

Wecker tells us nothing was taken in the assault, and it has been several months since he has had any kind of confrontation involving an unruly patron.

The incident forced the business to remain closed Independence Day, Wecker said it would be open Friday.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact the Minatare Police, the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center or Crime-Stoppers.