Minatare woman arrested following pursuit

A 43-year-old Minatare woman is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a pursuit in the early hours of Monday morning.

Court documents say Feagai Tii was reportedly seen passed out behind the wheel near Lucky Keno in Scottsbluff. Police were dispatched and found that Tii had gone mobile in the vehicle and a pursuit began.

Tii drove north through town and then headed west on Highway 26. Spike strips were deployed, but she was able to continue driving and turned left on to Spring Creek Road. Tii then came back onto Highway 26 and headed east, and at that point a NSP Trooper were able to use a tactical vehicle interception to stop the vehicle and end the pursuit.

Tii was reportedly severely impaired and did not know why she was being arrested.

She was taken into custody and is now facing charges including: Flight to Avoid Arrest, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs- 2nd Offense, Willful Reckless Driving, Driving Under Suspension, and an Open Container citation.

She’s being held on a $26,000 bond at 10%, and will be back in court on Monday for her preliminary hearing.