Minor injuries following Tuesday morning crash in Scottsbluff

There were only minor injuries reported from a two vehicle collision at Highway 26 and 27th Street in Scottsbluff Tuesday morning.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Tony Straub says officers from the police and fire departments responded to an injury accident at the intersection at approximately 8:50 a.m.

Straub says investigation revealed that a Ford Escape driven by 77-year-old Lana Balka of Chappell was eastbound on 27th Street when her vehicle was struck by a westbound Honda Accord driven by 42-year-old Amelia Perez of Scottsbluff.

The Ford Escape did roll as a result of the accident and both vehicles were a total loss. However, only minor injuries were reported.

No citations were issued, and the investigation is still being investigated.