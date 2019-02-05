Minor water line repair becomes larger project for Gering Public Works Dept.

A minor water service line repair Monday has led to a major headache for Gering’s Public Works Department, as a leak from a 12-inch valve has caused a void under a busy street requiring additional repairs.

Director Pat Heath tells KNEB News the valve started to leak after shifting of the pipe during the initial repair near 7th and U Streets. He says it returned to place once the line was re-pressurized, however, it moved again overnight causing additional problems.

“It did undermine part of the street going to the south from the hole we have in the middle of the intersection”, says Heath. “So eastbound U Street will be closed at least through Friday, Feb. 15, and that will give us a chance to tear the concrete out, fill in the void and get (new) concrete poured and cured before we open it back up”.

Heath says it’s obvious when the 12-inch line was installed in the mid-80s, the pipe wasn’t properly seated in the bell housing of the valve. He says it’s rare to have a valve move, so much so it’s the first time he’s seen that happen in 37 years.