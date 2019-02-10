Miss Nebraska Organization now accepting Little Sister applications

The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for Little Sisters for the 2019 Miss Nebraska competition. This annual event, and the official preliminary competition to the Miss America competition, also showcases 2nd and 3rd grade girls, pairing them with local candidates during their week of state finals.

Started nearly 30 years ago, the Little Sisters program was created as a goodwill gesture between families throughout the community and the candidates representing all parts of Nebraska. Little Sisters meet their Big Sisters (Miss Nebraska candidates) at a Spring orientation, and often stay in touch through Miss Nebraska week in June. During that week of state competition, the Little Sisters themselves do not compete; instead, they get to ‘hang out’ with their Big Sisters during luncheons and rehearsals, and the accompany the candidates on stage. Past Little Sisters often share stories of the positive mentors, friendships, and inspiring leadership they took away from their experiences. Several have gone on to compete for the titles of Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen or Miss Nebraska.

“These relationships last a lifetime!” said Tracy Hoffman, parent to a past Little Sister, Anissa. “When Allison (Tietjen) won Miss Nebraska in 2017, they celebrated together! As they embraced, Allison whispered ‘we did it!’ And they stood in the embrace for several minutes. This is the best program and I HIGHLY recommend it!”

All 2nd and 3rd grade girls from anywhere in Nebraska are welcome to apply. For more information and for application materials, visit the Miss Nebraska Scholarship Program website or click here: http://missnebraska.org/little-sisters/

***

The 2019 Miss Nebraska Competition will take place June 2-8, 2019 in North Platte, Nebraska. For more information about the program, or to request interviews or additional photos, please email marketing@missnebraska.org.