Miss Scotts Bluff County 2017 collecting summer reading books for kids

Every summer more than 25 million low-income public school children in the U.S. lose 3 months of reading skills.

Miss Scotts Bluff County 2017 Nikki-Cartrina Anderson is taking up the cause for her Miss America Platform with a community book drive she calls “Ready, Set, Read.”

Anderson says she is looking for new and gently used children’s books, picture books, teen books, magazines, comics or whatever reading material kids would enjoy.

Donation boxes have been set up at Teacher’s Corner, First National Bank-Scottsbluff, Webb Orthordontics & Eyecare Gering Public Library, Monument Mall, Railway office Plaza, and the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.