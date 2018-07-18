class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324019 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers presented key to the city during Scottsbluff visit

BY Ryan Murphy | July 18, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers presented key to the city during Scottsbluff visit
Murphy/KNEB/RRN

Nebraska’s first Miss USA winner made an appearance in Scottsbluff today at the Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Sarah Rose Summers of Omaha was crowned Miss USA back in May, and will now represent the United States in the Miss Universe Pageant this winter.

Today, she shared about her early life in the Miss Nebraska Teen USA pageant all the way up to entering and winning the Miss USA competition.

Additionally, she shared about her platform- which aims at helping children.

Murphy/KNEB/RRN

During her stop, Mayors Tony Kaufman and Randy Meininger read a proclamation declaring today as Sarah Rose Summers day here in the Twin Cities as well being presented with a key to the city.

She says for all the young girls and women who aspire to reach the national spot light in a competition like Miss USA have to be determined and persistent.

Sarah Rose Summers will compete against approximately 100 other national titleholders from across the globe this winter year at the Miss Universe competition.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments