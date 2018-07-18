Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers presented key to the city during Scottsbluff visit

Nebraska’s first Miss USA winner made an appearance in Scottsbluff today at the Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Sarah Rose Summers of Omaha was crowned Miss USA back in May, and will now represent the United States in the Miss Universe Pageant this winter.

Today, she shared about her early life in the Miss Nebraska Teen USA pageant all the way up to entering and winning the Miss USA competition.

Additionally, she shared about her platform- which aims at helping children.

During her stop, Mayors Tony Kaufman and Randy Meininger read a proclamation declaring today as Sarah Rose Summers day here in the Twin Cities as well being presented with a key to the city.

She says for all the young girls and women who aspire to reach the national spot light in a competition like Miss USA have to be determined and persistent.

Sarah Rose Summers will compete against approximately 100 other national titleholders from across the globe this winter year at the Miss Universe competition.