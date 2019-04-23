Missing Scottsbluff man found overnight

The Scottsbluff Police Department says a 34-year-old man who was the subject of a missing persons report has been found safely overnight.

On Monday afternoon, Sgt. Philip Eckerberg said the SPD took a missing person report for 34-year-old Benjamin Carlos Barron. He had been last seen on April 16th by family members, and was possibly in danger of abuse or exploitation.

On Tuesday morning, Sgt. Eckerberg said that Barron was located in Scottsbluff overnight, and was in good health when he was located.

He added that the missing person bulletin has been cancelled.