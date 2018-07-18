class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324086 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

BY Ryan Murphy | July 18, 2018
Missing Sidney girl found safe in Colorado; AMBER Alert lifted

The Sidney Police Department says 6-week-old Betty Zamora- the subject of Wednesday’s AMBER Alert- has been found safe and unharmed  in Colorado.

37-year-old Maria Campa and 41-year-old Carlos Zamora Jr. were apprehended in Logan County and taken into custody.

The duo fled Sidney on Tuesday with baby Betty, and were being investigated by DHHS and Sidney Police for child neglect.

Warrants for their arrest were issued on Wednesday for Violation of a Custody Order. Once they left town with the child, the AMBER Alert was issued.

