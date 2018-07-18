Missing Sidney girl found safe in Colorado; AMBER Alert lifted

The Sidney Police Department says 6-week-old Betty Zamora- the subject of Wednesday’s AMBER Alert- has been found safe and unharmed in Colorado.

37-year-old Maria Campa and 41-year-old Carlos Zamora Jr. were apprehended in Logan County and taken into custody.

The duo fled Sidney on Tuesday with baby Betty, and were being investigated by DHHS and Sidney Police for child neglect.

Warrants for their arrest were issued on Wednesday for Violation of a Custody Order. Once they left town with the child, the AMBER Alert was issued.