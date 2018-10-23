class="post-template-default single single-post postid-342872 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Missouri-based B2 lands in Colorado Springs after emergency

BY Associated Press | October 23, 2018
Home News Regional News
Missouri-based B2 lands in Colorado Springs after emergency
MGN/KNEB

The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 stealth bomber landed in Colorado Springs after an unspecified emergency.

A spokesman for the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base, Sgt. Brian Bender, said the base’s first responders responded to an emergency involving the plane about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

He referred questions about the emergency and where the plane was headed to officials at its home base, Whiteman Air Force Base in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Officials there didn’t immediately provide those details.

The B2, which costs about $1 billion, is designed to evade enemy radar. It carries a two-person crew.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments